Frisco ISD has three possible plans for approaching how to return for the upcoming school year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yesterday, the district sent a survey out to parents to gauge how they felt.
One option is to return to school as normal – with safety measures in place.
“We know that no matter what happens the next several months, we would likely need to return with some additional cleaning measures in place and some other safety controls,” said Chief Academic Officer Wes Cunningham.
The survey notes that this option would only be possible if the state allowed it.
The second option is to return to school with a “socially distant” environment that would involve a mix of online at-home and in-person instruction. It could also include a rotation of student attendance with full days at school and full days at home.
The final option is for school to start on a fully online platform, but Cunningham said this would be different from the e-learning environment students saw in the spring.
“We did an e-learning plan in Frisco ISD in response to COVID-19 that was never designed to be a replacement for our instructional environment,” he said. “This would be a much more robust virtual instructional environment that we're planning on.”
Parents have until noon on Sunday to fill out the survey.
The district is also looking at guidance from the Texas Education Agency, Gov. Greg Abbott and from county judges.
“Much of what the district decides to do will be dictated by these governing entities, and we will work within their guidelines to make sure we provide a safe and productive learning environment for our students,” Superintendent Mike Waldrip said in a message to FISD parents and guardians.
As the district moves into the summer season, it has prepared an online platform, the Summer Bridge program, for rising secondary level students to prepare for the upcoming year with classes led by FISD teachers.
The program is not for credit but will allow students to go over skills they will need for upcoming core classes.
“We are not trying to accelerate students,” said Innovative Learning Director Tiffany Carey. “We're trying to fill in those gaps, bridge them into that next level so that they're confident learners when we start – however we start – in fall.”
The program will also offer social-emotional learning courses, as well as science and math lessons.
“After a spring of e-learning, the district wants to provide families the opportunity to ensure students start the 2020-21 school year strong,” a district press release states.
Carey said she hopes the movement to e-learning in the spring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic could inspire the possibility of online or blended FISD schooling in the future.
“What this brought to the forefront for honestly everybody in our legislature is realizing that Texas needed the opportunity to have online options,” she said. “I don't want to lose Frisco ISD students to online schools because we can't have one.”
The Summer Bridge classes will begin June 8 and end July 2.
