After noting an era of “strange” enrollment at the beginning of the previous school year, Frisco ISD this year is boasting its largest Kindergarten class ever.
“It’s the first time we’ve had over 4,000 kindergarten students,” Todd Fouche, business and operation deputy superintendent, told the district Board of Trustees Monday.
The district has added about 2,400 students overall since this time last year, Fouche said, landing Frisco ISD’s enrollment at over 65,600 students as of Monday.
“Most school districts in Texas have seen enrollment declines during the pandemic,” FISD Assistant Communications Director Meghan Cone said in an email. “Frisco ISD is one of only a few bucking that trend.”
Last year at the end of October, FISD reported 3,744 kindergarten students, falling short of projections. Cone noted that the same class of students, now in the first grade, currently totals 4,167.
This year as of Monday, the district has reported 4,011 kindergarten students, surpassing demographer expectations for the end of October by about 130 students.
“One possible factor may be that we had some 6-year-olds enroll in kindergarten this year who were old enough to begin kindergarten last year but delayed enrollment due to the pandemic,” Cone stated.
Cone said 23% of kindergarteners are participating in the district’s online program.
By October of last year, the district reported just over 27,500 enrolled students in elementary schools, including Early Childhood students.
This year, FISD enrollment for the same grade levels has hit about 28,400 as of Monday, also exceeding demographer expectations, Cone stated. About 26% are participating in the district’s online learning program.
Enrollment at the middle and high school levels is lower than projected but higher than last year’s numbers, Cone stated.
“Our growth over the past year represents a more than 3% increase,” Cone stated. “However, it is still tracking lower overall than what demographers had projected for the end of October 2021, which was more than 66,600 students.”
She added that the projection had been a “best guess” made when COVID-19 conditions were improving and before the Delta variant had emerged.
“While we have seen considerable growth overall over the past year, we believe the pandemic has likely continued to impact enrollment,” Cone stated. “The district expects a significant number of students to enroll or reenroll as COVID-19 concerns subside.”
The district’s enrollment increase in part has resulted in crowding at two high schools: both Reedy and Lone Star high schools are serving more students than capacity allows, FISD said in a Tuesday press release.
That assertion comes as the district looks ahead to opening three schools near the forthcoming PGA of America headquarters in the city’s northwest corridor, which has seen increased enrollment: Panther Creek High School and Minett Elementary are slated to open in Fall of 2021, and plans are underway for the district’s forthcoming 18th middle school, which will be across the street from Panther Creek High School.
FISD has pegged Panther Creek High School to relieve four of its existing high schools, and it has also said Minett Elementary will relieve nearby elementary schools in the area.
