Frisco ISD officials on Monday updated the Board of Trustees on the progress of expanding its pre-kindergarten program, which is set to launch in the fall of 2020.
House Bill 3, which passed during the 2019 Texas Legislature, requires districts to provide a full day of kindergarten for all eligible 4-year-olds.
HB 3 also requires early education allotment to ensure early math and reading proficiency by third grade.
Officials said one of the ways districts are able to use that is funding full-day pre-kindergarten. The state will continue to provide the half day funding for pre-K, but that allotment can supplement for the other half to make the full day.
HB 3 also comes with exemptions, which allows districts to file for one-, two- or three-year waivers. Melissa Ellis, assistant director of early childhood instruction, said the plan is to file for a one-year waiver in January for the upcoming school year.
“We’re making sure we are meeting the requirements to be granted that waiver so that we’re ready to go full day in August of 2020,” Ellis said. “And part of the requirements has us considering private partnerships. We’re most excited because we know the students who have attended the early childhood school for that half-day pre-K have gotten off to such a good start for their school career starting in kinder(garten) that a full day is just going to make an even bigger impact for our kiddos.”
Ellis said the full-day pre-K equals the same number of minutes for elementary school students.
Pam Orr, director of special programs, said that throughout the process the district will focus on retaining the quality of its existing pre-K program.
“Anyone who’s had the privilege of being at the Early Childhood School (ECS) has gotten to witness the magic and expertise and the wonderful things that go on there,” Orr said. “We want to ensure that as we go forward with this pre-K expansion that we expand that excellence as well.”
Orr said working with stakeholders will be key in the program expansion.
As far as work that has been completed, Ellis said the district conducted a survey of 455 parents of kindergartners last year who met the criteria of attending ECS last year, and questions included why they didn’t attend ECS.
“About 30 percent said it was because it was half day and not a full day,” Ellis said.
She said another 30 percent said they chose full-day private school.
Ellis said the hope is that by expanding to full-day, the district can attract some of the 56 percent who historically haven’t attended ECS. Ellis said FISD has served 400-500 general education eligible 4-year-olds.
“We’re hoping to increase that enrollment by 300-500 more kiddos,” she said.
Ellis said the district is also watching enrollment trends in the area.
Orr said future work includes identifying locations for the expansion.
She said there will be a parent survey sent out in September to gauge interest in a full-day pre-K program. She said the district will have a better idea of enrollment numbers by November.
Orr said staff recruitment will be another key focus area.
“We know staffing will play a critical role in maintaining the fidelity and quality of our pre-K program,” Orr said. “So we want to make sure we recruit and on-board the best staff we can.”
