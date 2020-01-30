A dozen residents of Parkview in Frisco got a special treat Wednesday when they visited the Frisco ISD Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center for the first Master Chef competition among 18 district culinary students paired up into nine teams of two.
Led by CTE instructors Sara Hosford and Chad Burnett, each team painstakingly created a menu of two courses – an entree and a dessert – that the judges sampled and scored.
In the end, there could only be one winning team, and Southern fare seemed to be the order of the day, as students Caitlin Quinn and Hayden Ferrar took first place with their BBQ Pulled Chicken, Cole Slaw, Hoe Cake and Pecan Pie. In second place were Sophia Broadwater and Kyle Bowser with Chicken n Dumplings, Sautéed Zucchini and Raspberry Cheesecake. Reece Marra and Kaleb Jones took third place with their Baked Chicken with Jalapeno Cream Sauce, Roasted Broccoli, Brown Rice Pilaf and Key Lime Pie.
While they garnered more cooking experience, the students also learned more about the different paths their culinary training could traverse thanks to the independent living community’s Dining Service Director Chef Russell Shields.
“He’s working with the students here at the culinary department educating them on things to look for preparing an extraordinary dining experience for the senior population – preparing food, temperatures, textures and things of that nature that you would typically prepare differently for a different audience,” said Parkview Executive Director David Gustafson.
CTE Coordinator Lisa Curry said Shields shared with the students about his experiences and career path, showing them where their education could lead.
Gustafson said this isn’t the first time Parkview has teamed up with Frisco ISD. They previously worked together on a mentorship program and even created a garden at Wester Middle School last spring.
Parkview Sales Director Kyu Anderson said projects like this are important for everyone involved.
“This is something I think that’s very meaningful for us, our culture,” she said. “It’s promoting the intergenerational programs and engagement, so that was so valuable for our residents as well as the students.”
Gustafson said that last fall the Parkview team spoke with the district leadership about further collaborative opportunities, which led to the chef competition, the brainchild of Community Life Director Dorianne Cammarota.
“This gets to showcase our most valuable assets, which are our people – the students, the educators, our dining service director, Chad Burnett, who’s the coach and chef here, then also the judges, which are the residents,” Gustafson said.
Ultimately, however, it was the Parkview residents and esteemed judges who were the real winners, as the students each put their heart and soul into their culinary creations, and no one left hungry. Judge Donna Klein, whose daughter graduated from Purdue University learning some of the same skills as the Frisco students, was impressed by their talents.
“I found the food amazingly great. I can’t believe this is high school,” she said. “And this is an amazing program. I think it’s just wonderful that they provide this for high school children. I mean, this is an experience my daughter went to college to get.”
She joked that she and her Parkview neighbors choose their meals every night in their dining room and evaluate that food, so it was nice to put it on paper for a change.
