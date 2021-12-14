Frisco ISD has finalized its calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.

“This is a pretty incredible calendar,” said Todd Fouche, deputy superintendent of business and operations at a Tuesday Board of Trustees meeting. “Every month, there’s at least one day off for every employee. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a calendar quite like this, when we’re talking big picture.”

The calendar calls for the school year to begin on Aug. 10 and to end on May 19. The district’s winter break is scheduled to begin Dec. 23, and the first day of the second semester is slated for Jan. 10.

On Tuesday, Trustee Dynette Davis asked why the calendar called for the last day of the first semester to fall on Dec. 22.

“When (Dec.) 25th falls on Sunday-Monday-ish, we have some decisions to make,” Fouche said. “We work with a calendar committee, with principles from each of the three grade levels, elementary, middle and high, and then they take the calendar back to their teachers on their campuses to discuss and talk through.”

Fouche said the 2022-2023 calendar allows families to travel the day before Dec. 24.

“There are a myriad of ways to cut this calendar,” Superintendent Mike Waldrip said. “We’re not ever going to make everyone happy with the school calendar. We did try to gather as much information as we possibly could and apply some reasoning and logic to it, and I know it doesn’t make everyone happy, and there are reasons for that, and some of them are valid reasons. But we landed here because it seemed to meet the needs of most of those that were interested in the school calendar.”

Board President René Archambault added that the district liked to avoid splitting grading periods with winter breaks.