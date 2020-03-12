Frisco ISD and Prosper ISD announced Thursday they are extending spring break through March 20 over concerns of COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus. Both districts are on spring break this week.
“We are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution,” Prosper ISD Superintendent Drew Watkins said Thursday. “Public health officials have not yet made this a requirement for public institutions. Nevertheless, given all that we know, and what we can anticipate based on information from local, state and national agencies, including Collin County Health Services, Texas Health and Human Services, Texas Education Agency and the Centers for Disease Control, we believe this is the most prudent course of action at this time.”
For FISD information go to http://ow.ly/aPd730qporf.
For PISD information go to prosper-isd.net/healthupdates.
For information about coronavirus go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
