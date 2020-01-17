Frisco ISD was recognized during Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting for receiving a StormReady certification from the National Weather Service (NWS).
According to the NWS website the StormReady program helps provide communities with the communication and safety skills needed to save lives and property – before, during and after an incident.
“Severe weather is the most common and most destructive hazard we face in the community and in North Texas,” said Jon Bodie, emergency manager for FISD.
Bodie said FISD is one of just 217 communities in Texas that have achieved this designation.
“That also means we are one of seven ISD’s out of over a thousand districts across the state of Texas to receive this designation,” Bodie said.
Bodie said the Storm Ready Community Program, which was launched by the National Weather Service in 1999, is a demonstration to a commitment to emergency preparedness as it pertains to severe weather.
“It means certain criteria established by the National Weather Service has been met,” Bodie said. “And in our case that type of commitment could not have been met without the support of the Frisco Fire Department, Chief Mark Piland and Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Jason Lane.”
Tom Bradshaw, with the National Weather Service, attended the meeting to help recognize FISD.
“You know how to anticipate severe weather, you know how to receive warnings and you know how to receive ancillary information from the National Weather Service and other sources,” Bradshaw said. “You know how to disseminate it to all your campuses. Your campuses know what to do in severe weather to keep the students safe. And there’s a training element that works its way back as a full loop.”
