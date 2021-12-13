A Frisco ISD high school canceled classes Monday in light of threats being made against the school.
According to a statement provided by Frisco ISD, the district received information regarding a threat to Lone Star High School on Sunday evening that followed-up a threat made on Friday.
“After consulting with the Frisco Police Department, FISD decided to cancel classes and events at Lone Star High School on Monday (Dec. 13) to best ensure the safety of our students and staff members,” the district stated.
The Frisco Police Department released a statement Monday morning.
“Our department will exhaust all means necessary to ensure the safety of the students, faculty and staff,” the department stated. “We are working diligently with Frisco ISD and other partners to investigate these threats and find those responsible.”
The Frisco ISD statement said the initial threat came in the form of a social media post on Friday while the second threat came via email Sunday evening. Police are investigating the origin of the post and letter, the district stated.
“The safety and security of students and staff is of the utmost importance to Frisco ISD,” the district stated. “At this time, only classes for Monday are canceled, but more information regarding when classes will resume will be communicated as soon as possible.”
Students or parents with additional information regarding the social media post or letter are asked to call the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010 or text anonymous tips by texting “FriscoPD” and the tip to 847411.
All students and staff are also encouraged to use the anonymous STOPit app to report anything of concern to school officials, the district stated
