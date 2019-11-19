Eleventh-grade students will have the opportunity to take the SAT college entrance exam during the school day on March 4, 2020. Frisco ISD will offer the test at all high schools at no cost to students.
Frisco ISD seeks to expand opportunities for all students as they prepare for post-secondary education.
The District has been able to take this step thanks to House Bill 3, approved by the 86th Legislature this past spring. The bill allocated funding to support college, career and military readiness and will reimburse the District for administering the SAT.
FISD also administered the PSAT this past October to all tenth and eleventh grade students at no cost, something that the District has been doing for years through District funds.
The District encourages all sophomores and juniors to register for a free Khan Academy account and to link their PSAT scores once they receive them in December. Khan Academy has partnered with the College Board to provide SAT preparation resources at no cost.
Information about upcoming SAT or ACT administrations, practice tests and test prep can be found through the guidance and counseling department.
