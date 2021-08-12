Frisco ISD students and staff will have the option to decide whether or not they want to wear a face covering on campuses.
After multiple community members addressed mask usage in schools during a Monday FISD Board of Trustees meeting, Daniel Stockton, the district’s executive director of government and legal affairs, gave the board a rundown of what COVID-19 protocols will look like during the current school year.
Stockton said the district will be sticking with the executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott that prohibits school districts from requiring face masks.
“It also prohibits school districts from requiring vaccines, and we will continue to comply with that order,” Stockton said. “So masks are optional for all students, staff and visitors.”
Frisco ISD’s website notes that while Abbott’s order keeps the district from being able to mandate face coverings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that individuals over the age of 2 wear masks in schools regardless of vaccination status. The website says the district’s masking policy allows students, staff and families to make personal decisions when it comes to face coverings.
On Monday, Stockton added that social distancing will be more difficult this year than before.
“We have significantly more students on campus this year than we had last year because of the fact that we do not have a virtual learning option, so social distancing is much more difficult,” he said. “Obviously we will accommodate requests as best we can from parents, but the fact is that it’s not going to be feasible for us to do social distancing in all situations.”
Stockton said the district will be notifying parents of positive COVID-19 cases on campus. For positive cases at an elementary school, the entire class will be notified of a positive case since most students are in either a single class or two classes, Stockton said. For positive cases at secondary schools, Stockton said the entire campus will be notified since there is movement across campus during the day.
During the previous school year as districts first grappled with how to manage COVID-19 data in the midst of in-person schooling, Frisco ISD kept a dashboard indicating data about COVID-19 cases in the district. Stockton said there had been discussions in May about not having a dashboard on the website.
“I think a lot of people don’t realize how time intensive and labor intensive that dashboard was,” he said. “But, we are going to have a modified version of the dashboard on the website. I’m working with communications on getting that up and running right now, and it will list the number of cases for each campus that were reported to us.”
That means cases of people who were on campus during the infectious period, he added, which he said is 48 hours prior to symptoms starting through the end of a quarantine period.
“So if they were on campus during that period and we find out that they tested positive, then we will have that number, and that will be updated each week on our website so that people can see how many cases were reported in the previous week,” he said.
In addition, parents and FISD staff must still report positive COVID-19 cases to the district. Stockton said parents are required to keep their student home if they have symptoms of COVID-19.
According to the district website, staff and students with a confirmed COVID-19 case must quarantine for 10 days from the date of symptom onset or from the date of a positive test if there are no symptoms.
Multiple community members at Monday’s meeting referenced the use of face coverings in schools for the upcoming year.
“Dallas ISD has already taken a step to require masks, and we should as well,” Jonathan Larkin said. “My older son’s going into eighth grade, so I don’t have the option of having him learn virtually, though I appreciate you offering that for younger students. My younger son isn’t old enough to get the vaccine. This leaves me with no way to truly shield my household and my loved ones from potential exposure to this virus.”
Another speaker spoke against a mask requirement.
“I’m going to jump right in and beg that we don’t re-institute the mask mandate,” she said. “Please, please do not do that to our kids.”
