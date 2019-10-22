The 2018-19 Frisco ISD-TV crew has been recognized by the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) as Broadcast Story of the Year finalists.
Honors were received in the Broadcast News Story category for A Sense of Urgency produced by former crew members: 2019 Wakeland High School graduate Jared Gonzalez-Yapp, who is studying at Collin College; 2019 Independence High School graduate Morgan Rhodes, who is studying communications at Tarleton State University; and Lebanon Trail High School senior Jake Steele.
Honors were also received in the Broadcast Sports Story category for Game Pink for a Cause produced by Gonzalez-Yapp and Steele. The winners will be announced at the JEA/NSPA Fall National High School Convention in Washington, DC.
See the list of all Broadcast Story of the Year finalists here.
