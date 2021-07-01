Frisco ISD has asserted that its students who were participating in virtual learning when they took the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests this year overall performed better than in-person students.
That point was one of multiple arguments that Frisco ISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip brought up to Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and other Texas officials in a Wednesday letter.
The letter came as a response to what Waldrip said were implications by the Texas Education Agency that virtual learning students' performance "lagged" behind that of in-person students.
In a Monday press release, the agency compared STAAR and end-of-course test results with results from the 2018-19 school year. The agency noted that due to disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of students not meeting grade level increased from 2019 across all subject areas and grade levels statewide except for English I and English II.
“As a subject area, mathematics reflects the largest decline in proficiency across all grade levels,” the agency stated. “Districts with a higher percentage of students learning virtually experienced a greater degree of declines. Districts with the highest percentage of in-person learners largely avoided any learning declines in reading.”
The announcement came with comments from TEA Commissioner Mike Morath, who said Texas had prioritized in-person instruction from early on.
“I shudder to consider the long-term impact on children in states that restricted in-person instruction,” he stated.
Frisco ISD saw things differently, establishing that its virtual students generally performed better than in-person students in every test except Algebra I.
Waldrip’s letter, which was also addressed to Morath and to Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, argued that the TEA’s comparisons between the most recent school year and the 2018-19 year didn’t take into account any learning loss from the 2019-20 school year, when districts had to quickly pivot to an online learning model in the early days of the pandemic. He also said the STAAR is limited in its ability to gauge the impact of virtual instruction.
Waldrip said while the data shows a correlation between a school district with a high proportion of virtual students and lower performance on the STAAR, there could be multiple factors causing the correlation.
“One is certainly that with more students learning virtually, there are likely more students who are in an environment that is not best for them,” Waldrip said. “However, districts with high percentages of virtual students also have some other characteristics in common, such as higher populations of students with low socioeconomic status and higher minority populations. These two groups have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and may have also faced more obstacles that hindered their ability to fully engage in learning.”
Waldrip added that Frisco ISD’s in-person students saw a decline in STAAR performance compared to the 2018-19 school year.
“This is additional evidence that at least some of the decline in STAAR performance statewide is attributable to the performance of in-person students who also faced a year of incredibly difficult challenges,” he wrote.
In a Wednesday email, FISD Assistant Communications Director Meghan Cone said Frisco ISD uses multiple tests including the STAAR to monitor student progress and make strategic teaching decisions.
“Additional support is always provided to students who are struggling, whether there is an indication of an achievement gap on STAAR or any other district assessment,” Cone stated. “Test results are just one of many indicators used to identify students for additional support or enrichment based on their individual needs.”
In June, the district outlined multiple strategies to support students over the next three school years using federal COVID-19 grant funds. That includes investing in personnel that will give academic support focused on “rigor and unfinished learning” of grade-level content to students during the day and after school. It also includes free credit recovery and expanded summer programming, including “targeted intervention in math and reading.”
Cone added that the district has offered a free Summer Bridge program to secondary students for the past two summers, which is intended to help students “fill in learning gaps” in core subjects.
“Beyond these initiatives, FISD will continue to evaluate various measures of student learning and take necessary steps to close achievement gaps,” Cone stated.
Cone said typical STAAR participation in FISD is around 98%, but this year that number decreased by around 6-8% at each campus. Some campuses only had around 85% of students taking the tests, she said.
“We know many virtual learners were reluctant to test in-person this spring, which was required by the state, so many of these students are not reflected in the data,” Cone stated. “It is difficult to say how reduced participation may have impacted overall passing percentages, but based on the data we have, these may have been students who were more likely to excel on the tests.”
Waldrip’s Wednesday letter comes weeks after Frisco ISD had to walk back plans for a full-time virtual academy after state legislation that would have allowed for such a platform failed to pass in time.
“Virtual learning is not the answer for all students,” Waldrip stated Wednesday. “But it is also not necessarily the cause of all our woes. School districts, when not constrained by limited time, logistically challenging state policy, and a lack of resources, can and will create high-quality online programs that are designed to serve the students who need them.”
