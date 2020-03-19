Thursday, Mayor Jeff Cheney amended his public health emergency declaration to align with Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order, which he issued earlier in the day Thursday.
Among other things, Abbott's order requires states that every person shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people. It also states that people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts or visiting gyms or massage parlors. Drive-thru, pickup or delivery options are allowed and highly encouraged.
It also states that people shall not visit nursing homes, retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
And it calls for schools to temporarily close.
Cheney said he supports Abbott's order. He said having a declaration that aligns with the governor's is the most effective way cities can address the pandemic.
“The best approach is to take a statewide and unified approach,” Cheney said. “It becomes a challenge when communities make different declarations.”
Cheney's amended declaration does not mandate sheltering in place, and it keeps all critical infrastructure operational. Domestic travel will remain unrestricted.
The declaration states the city and businesses will continue providing essential services. It states employees in offices and workplaces that remain open should practice good hygiene and that employees should work from home where feasible.
The declaration also activates the city's emergency management plan, and it authorizes the city to take any action necessary to promote health and suppress disease, including quarantine, examining and regulating hospitals, regulating ingress and egress, and fining those who do not comply.
The declaration is in effect until Thursday unless continued or renewed by the City Council.
“We're fighting the fight on several lines,” Cheney said. “We're fighting the pandemic and the virus to keep our residents safe.”
Despite the efforts, Cheney said the impacts of the coronavirus is going to be felt by everyone for a long time – from the economic side to the emotional side.
“This is going to have an impact on everyone as there will be hundreds of jobs lost,” Cheney said. “And the mental part is going to come as well.
“We have to pull together,” Cheney said. “I urge the residents to remain calm and to help each other.”
