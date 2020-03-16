Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney today declared a local state of disaster for public health emergency. Extraordinary changes are required in city operations to help contain the spread of the Coronavirus or COVID-19 within our community.
The following changes will go into effect at the end of business today (5:00 P.M.):
· The City of Frisco’s Emergency Operations Center will operate during normal business hours.
· The Frisco Athletic Center (FAC), 5828 Nancy Jane Lane, will be closed through March 27, at which time the closure will be reassessed.
· The Grove at Frisco Commons, 8300 McKinney Road, will be closed through April 13 at which time the closure will be reassessed. The facility’s meal program will continue for members in need. Online classes and programs will be offered, as well.
· City Parks and Recreation facilities, including ball fields, will be closed through March 27th at which time the closure will be reassessed. Parks and trails will remain open.
· All city-run sports leagues, including youth organizations, will be suspended through March 27th for practice and play at which time the closure will be reassessed.
· All city-sponsored special events will be suspended through March 27 at which time the closure will be reassessed.
· The Frisco Public Library will be closed through March 27th at which time the closure will be reassessed. The library’s drive-thru pick up will remain open. Online services will continue, as well.
· All City Board and Commission meetings, with the exception of the Frisco City Council, Planning and Zoning, the Frisco Economic and Community Development Corporation boards and any other meeting required by law, will be postponed until May.
· All citizens are encouraged to watch City Council meetings online and submit comments of public interest or comments on agenda items electronically to the City of Frisco City Secretary Kristi Morrow at CitySec@FriscoTexas.gov
· All special event applications and facility rentals will be offered refunds of deposit and/or fees.
· Utility Billing will remain open.
· The Frisco Municipal Court will remain open to the public during normal business hours at this time. All dockets are proceeding as scheduled; however, if you’re feeling ill or concerned about exposure, you may reschedule your court date by coming to the court in person by April 10, 2020. You may also use our e-court options at FriscoTexas.gov/Ecourt, postal service or our 24-hour dropbox.
Collin County, along with our neighboring Cities of Allen, McKinney and Plano are expected to make similar public health emergency declarations today.
“Emergency declarations at the national, state and county levels are unprecedented, and Frisco is doing our part to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. But we can’t do this alone,” Cheney said.
“Because this health crisis is dynamic, changing daily, our plans will likely evolve, too, so we need your help. For some, tensions and anxiety may be high. So please practice calm and kindness during this extraordinary time and we will get through this together. In the meantime, our first responders and other city staff will be working around the clock to help ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community.”
