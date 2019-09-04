This year’s Frisco Lakes Veteran’s Golf Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 17 at the Frisco Lakes Golf Course, promises to be bigger and better.
The Frisco Lakes Veteran’s Group is teaming with the Frisco American Legion post 178 and the VFW Post 8273 to expand the tournament’s participation.
The benefits of this teaming effort are to reach more veterans to play golf, provide additional support for our FLVG nonprofits and develop a larger community impact.
This is the group’s seventh FLVG tournament. Thanks to the Frisco Lakes neighborhood support, the previous tournaments have been a success, raising over $80,000 to date to benefit local veterans charities.
More importantly, a select group of veterans enjoy a day of free golf, interacting with our residents, a full breakfast and a lunch for all players.
An example of total community involvement and the highlight of this year’s tournament will be a free barbecue lunch cooked by the Frisco Firefighters in their rolling smoker.
“The city of Frisco continues to provide wonderful support for our Veterans,” a press release stated. “The Frisco Veteran’s Advisory Council coordinates activities to include veterans recognition events and veteran job placement support.”
Two local North Texas charities benefit from the organization’s golf tournaments: Defenders of Freedom - a veterans nonprofit that provides financial assistance, counseling, educational support and job placement assistance; and Homeless Veterans Services of Dallas – an organization that provides male and female clothing from donations as well as counseling, education, suicide prevention classes and job programs.
This year’s tournament will begin with a full breakfast provided by Market Street. Players are encouraged to provide male and female clothing donations in exchange for raffle tickets. The VFW and American Legion will provide fundraising events including Mulligan sales.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. The tournament will start with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.