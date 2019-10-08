In naming a high school that’s part of its future, Frisco ISD went back in time.
Monday the Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name the 11th high school Emerson High School.
The school will be located at the intersection of Stacy Road and Collin-McKinney Parkway in west McKinney.
The name is a result of work done by the Citizens Naming Committee, with help from FISD administrators.
Todd Fouche, deputy superintendent for business and operations, said the committee chose Emerson because of its historical significance to the city.
“Emerson was the original name for the city of Frisco,” Fouche said. “Emerson was named for a McKinney businessman named Francis Emerson who owned a farm where the town side of Frisco was to be located. He owned large tracts of land including a lake with some of the most beautiful ranches west of McKinney.”
He said the town was bordered by what is now John W. Elliott Drive on one side and County Road on the other side, as well as where Ash Street and Walnut Street are located.
Fouche said the city’s name didn’t last long. He said the Post Office denied an application that was made for the city name because there was a town located near Paris, Texas named Emberson.
“The authorities ruled the names sounded too familiar,” Fouche said.
Still, the name helps tell the story of what Frisco used to be.
“The members of the committee wanted the school to be named Emerson after the fact that the city of Frisco was once called Emerson, not after the man named Emerson,” Fouche said.
Fouche said there is also a tie to the city of McKinney.
“We think it is very fitting that a Frisco ISD high school, which is located in the city of McKinney, pays tribute to the original name of Frisco, which was inspired by a businessman in McKinney,” Fouche said.
Fouche said there were several other suggestions for names, but he said the committee was concerned those sounded too much like subdivision names.
The school is set to open in the fall of 2021.
