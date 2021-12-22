Kenarri Johnson

A Frisco resident has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a local parking garage.

Frisco police and fire department personnel were dispatched to a weapons call at the Lucia Apartments, 4848 Grand Gate Way, at around 1:18 a.m., according to a press release.

Officers arrived on scene and found a deceased male lying in the parking garage with an apparent gunshot wound. Police identified the male as Donavan Stephney, a 30-year-old Dallas resident.

Police identified 31-year-old Kenarri Johnson of Frisco as a suspect and said he was still on scene. Johnson was arrested and charged with murder, and his bond has been set at $250,000.  

“Initial investigations indicate that Donavan and Kenarri knew each other prior to the incident,” the Frisco Police Department stated in a press release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the department at (972) 292-6010 or send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.

