Colin Nelson was just being a good neighbor.
The Frisco resident was adjusting Christmas lights outside his home on Amber Valley Drive around 5 p.m. Sunday when he noticed two teens approach his neighbor’s Chrysler Sebring. He watched as one of them opened the passenger door and enter the car to rummage through the front seat area.
Then, the chase was on.
Video from the neighbor’s exterior surveillance camera shows Nelson approach the teens and yell, “Hey, can I help you? Hey, come back! Come back here!” before chasing the teen, who ran down the street. The second teen walked away.
About a minute later the video shows a Frisco patrol vehicle, which Nelson said had been parked at the end of the street, drive quickly down the street with its lights on.
A few seconds later an out-of-breath Nelson returned to the neighbor’s home to alert them of the situation. While he was waiting for the neighbor to answer the door, the teen who entered the car returned to the front yard. Nelson then chased him down the street, this time in the other direction.
Officer Radd Rotello of the Frisco Police Department confirmed that one of the teens was arrested. But he said since the suspect is a juvenile little information can be released.
As for Nelson, he said on Facebook that the teens were lucky he had on flat shoes and that Sunday was “leg day” of his workout routine.
“I was just doing what I would hope any able bodied man would do,” Nelson said on a Facebook post. “I’ve heard a lot of people say, ‘this could have ended much differently,’ which it definitely could have. But that shouldn’t stop any of us from doing what’s right.”
