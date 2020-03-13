The city of Frisco is temporarily closing its facility catering to residents 50+ to reduce the risk of coronavirus exposure to the city’s seniors.
Beginning Monday, March 16, The Grove at Frisco Commons, 8300 McKinney Road, will be closed through April 13. The facility’s meal program will continue for members in need. Online classes and programs will be offered, as well.
“We’re taking this action to reduce the risk of our seniors being exposed to the coronavirus,” said Shannon Coates, Director of Parks & Recreation. “During this time, our staff will be helping with meal deliveries and ‘checking in’ on our seniors. We want to make sure our patrons have support during this challenging time.”
The Frisco Athletic Center (FAC), 5828 Nancy Jane Lane, will remain open during normal hours. The FAC fitness area will stay open; however, the facility’s basketball gym will be closed until April 1. Classes and programs will be canceled until April 1, as well.
City of Frisco Parks & Recreation-operated athletic leagues and programs will run as scheduled. City-organized special events will be evaluated on a ‘case by case’ basis. Regarding facility rentals, groups choosing to cancel will receive full refunds through May 1; however, those wanting to proceed with their event rental can do so.
The Frisco Public Library, 6101 Frisco Square Blvd., is suspending programs and events beginning Saturday, March 14; however, it will continue to operate under normal hours. Books and videos are available for checkout.
The following services will remain:
Study room reservations;
Passport applications;
Book holds;
Drive-thru pick-up;
Book locker (at the FAC)
“We encourage you to check out the Library’s many online eBooks and eAudiobooks and other resources including online classes and digital subscriptions to newspapers and magazines,” said Shelley Holley, Director of Frisco Public Library. “We’ve added sanitation stations near computers and service desks and pulled ‘difficult to sanitize’ toys and other items.”
For the latest updates and information, go to FriscoTexas.gov/coronavirus
