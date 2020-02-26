The city of Frisco is getting closer to having a new north.
Tuesday the Planning and Zoning Commission approved a rezoning request for 2,158 acres on the Fields property, located at the northern edge of the city, to pave the way for a massive mixed-use development that will include the future PGA headquarters.
Fehmi Karahan, president and CEO of The Karahan Companies, said the project will create $13 billion in property value, more than 30,000 jobs and a payroll of over $2.5 billion.
The request was to rezone the property from agricultural to planned development to allow a mix of uses, including single-family residential, high-density multifamily, office, retail, commercial and industrial.
The property is located west of Preston Road, east of North Teel Parkway, north of Panther Creek Parkway and south of US 380.
The item had been tabled at a previous P&Z regular meeting to address several lingering issues, which were resolved following a work session.
“At the end of this plan the vision is going to provide us a place with character and soul,” Karahan said. “Where the parks and trails and residential and corporations all blend together and will give us the opportunity to attract corporations.”
Throughout the project there will be nine sub-districts that will have a variety of residential product types and sizes, plus a mix of non-residential components.
The applicant is proposing a maximum of 5,000 single-family units, a maximum of 8,500 urban living and multiplex units. The first 2,000 of those units are allowed by right, senior planner Jonathan Hubbard said, and the remainder would be earned based on completion of Class A office, upscale hospitality and upscale retail.
“In an attempt to ensure that residential development does not cannibalize commercial development the applicant is proposing a mixture of commercial to residential acreage,” Hubbard said, adding that there will be three zones that have a breakdown of 70 percent non-residential and mixed use to the 30 percent residential. Two of the zones will have a 50-50 split.
There will also be 1,000 student housing units to serve students at the incoming University of North Texas campus in Frisco, with more available through a specific use permit (SUP) process.
The project will also include 12 percent open space, and those will come in a variety of forms.
The rezoning received unanimous support from P&Z. Commissioners touted the possibilities this project could bring from the economic standpoint.
“This is a 20-year project,” said Commissioner Jon Kendall. “I think great things are in the future for this project. I would not be surprised if not one but multiple Fortune 500 companies end up on this development.”
Commissioners praised the developers and the city staff for considering the existing residential to the south by addressing such things as building height and setbacks, for the southern end of the project.
Chairman Rob Cox said he likes the mix of housing sizes the project will have and the transition from large lot sizes to urban centers.
“This housing mix will provide alternative housing options for folks who can’t spend $600,000 to a million dollars for a house,” Cox said.
Commissioners also supported the requirements put in place for multifamily units to ensure the commercial and office pieces get built.
Cox also stressed the importance of the job creation, not only from the economic impact but also as a way to reduce traffic from people driving through Frisco to get to work.
“The only thing we can do is have them stop at the border,” Cox said. “Have them stop at (US) 380 and the Fields property and work.”
The City Council is expected to vote on the item March 17.
