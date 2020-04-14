Many music schools have stopped offering music lessons, and about two weeks ago the Frisco School of Music and Performing Arts took all of its students online for private lessons. But the school wanted to offer more so it launched an online music program with free classes / lessons for its students called “Cabin Fever Busters.”
How does it work?
For any student at the school taking weekly online lessons, they also get access to the Cabin Fever Buster group. In that group there is daily online programming, all for free including:
Ukulele classes
Trivia tournaments
Young children music classes
Guitar lessons
Drum lessons
Violin lessons
Garage Band classes
Virtual choir (vocalists record their parts and the school edits them into one large video layering the audio).
Pro Tools classes
Rock band ’name that tune’ tournaments
Fiddle classes
Ear training
Piano classes
Rock band jams
More free courses are still being added .
This is a great way for students to break “cabin fever,” try new instruments, expand their music abilities, and even the parents have been having a blast. It also gives parents back much needed time as they have to adjust with having a house full of children who are ready to have their energy channeled in a positive and educational way.
The Frisco School of Music and Performing Arts has also taken this to the next level by partnering with over 50 music schools in the US and Canada to be part of the group and add content to the group.
