Frisco High School graduate and Frisco native Fireman Dominique Templeton is an engineman aboard the Guam-based submarine tender, one of only two such ships in the U.S. Navy. The Frank Cable and its crew provides maintenance and resupply capabilities both in port and at sea.
Templeton is providing a critical maintenance capability to the U.S. Navy’s submarine force in the Pacific as part of a hybrid crew of sailors and civilian mariners working aboard the expeditionary submarine tender, USS Frank Cable.
A Navy engineman is responsible for operating, servicing and repairing internal combustion engines used to power ships and most small craft.
Templeton credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Frisco.
“Growing up I learned that if you do, you get. If you don't you don't get,” said Templeton. “Pretty much you have to work for what you want in life.”
Guam is also home to four Los Angeles-class attack submarines, Frank Cable’s primary clients, but the ship can also provide repair and logistic services to other Navy ships like cruisers and destroyers. The submarine tenders provide maintenance, temporary berthing services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the Pacific Ocean as well as the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean.
The integrated crew of sailors and civilian mariners builds a strong fellowship while working alongside each other. The crews are highly motivated, and quickly adapt to changing conditions. It is a busy life of specialized work, watches and drills.
“Being on a tender and providing assistance to the subs is rewarding," Templeton said. "They do a lot in protecting our country.”
Serving in the Navy means Templeton is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Templeton is most proud of completing the initial training for her job.
“Having three schools to go through was a long and mentally tiring process," said Templeton. "I am glad I am able to use the skills I learned out here in the fleet now.”
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Templeton and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes, one that will provide a critical component of the Navy the nation needs.
“To me, serving in the Navy is a chance to give back to my country and experience something new,” added Templeton.
