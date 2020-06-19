“Jennifer” already felt like a rat on a spinning wheel.
She moved to Frisco two years prior and was working at a restaurant, caring for her children and struggling to pay for multiple expenses after a recent divorce.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, her hours at the restaurant were reduced, and her daughter, home from school, needed help with schoolwork.
“I didn’t know what to do,” Jennifer said. “I didn’t know how to feed my girls. As a parent you feel super embarrassed when you can’t even buy food.”
When she visited Frisco Family Services in March, Jennifer was able to get access to the organization’s food pantry, the city’s only community food pantry.
“It’s a blessing but also very humbling,” she said. “I go in there and I’m like I can’t believe I don’t have money for food. But this food pantry is saving my life right now.”
Frisco Family Services helps people in the community going through crises like unemployment, medical difficulties and divorce. Through the impacts that have come as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has stayed on the front lines of helping people with needs like financial assistance and food support.
Within three months, the organization has served about 1,700 people. Over 60 percent of the people using the organization’s services were there because of the impacts of the pandemic, and many of the people applying for help had never had to look for it before.
Executive Director Nicole Bursey said some nonprofits had to close, but Frisco Family Services stayed open.
“I just know that for many in our community, we’re it,” Bursey said, “and if we had not been open for critical support like helping families pay their utility bill or their rent and mortgage, they could have been homeless.”
Staying open meant adapting services for social distancing measures, such as transitioning food pantry services to a drive-thru format and delivering groceries to seniors and those who were stuck at home. They halted volunteer opportunities, and case managers worked with clients over teleconferences.
The food pantry and agency now allow a limited number of people inside, according to the organization website.
The agency’s food pantry saw a large reduction in in-kind donations from grocery store partners as a result of the pandemic. School closures also meant the organization didn’t get the benefit of school food drives.
To make up for it, the organization hosted a curbside community food drive. It also found an outside supplier to buy what the pantry needed and worked with local restaurant suppliers to help with pantry needs.
The organization felt the waves of COVID-19 in other ways, including by having to cancel its annual gala for the first time.
“Our gala is our largest fundraiser of the year and brings in a significant amount of money, about $300,000,” Bursey said, “and so we had to cancel that for health and safety reasons.”
The organization’s resale store, which sells donated items like clothing and furniture, was also temporarily closed. The resale store’s sales account for about 35 percent of the organization’s operating revenue and helps fund programs and services. The store’s donation line had stayed open at reduced hours. The store has since reopened at a limited capacity, according to the organization website.
“So we definitely felt some financial implications, but also with that, the community has been instrumental in helping us to really bridge the gap by providing not only financial gifts but donations to our food pantry as well,” Bursey said.
She said multiple gala sponsors allowed the organization to use their sponsorship support for COVID-19 efforts.
The organization’s greatest need right now is financial donations, Bursey said.
“We know that this situation will continue, and I guess the repercussions of it, for another 12 months or so,” she said, “and we really need to be able to provide support to families going forward. And so that’s a huge need.”
Their biggest needs also include support for the food pantry and volunteer support, she said.
“Right now, for health and safety reasons, it’s volunteers 18 years of age or over to help us, particularly in the food pantry,” she said.
The organization has planned a food drive for July 18. Urgent food needs include pasta and pasta sauce, instant mashed potatoes and canned or packaged chicken and tuna, according to the organization website.
Bursey said while the situation has been challenging, community support and her team have helped them get through it.
“I have an amazing team that I absolutely love that kept a positive attitude the entire time,” Bursey said. “When you’re constantly changing and twisting, it gets to be a little daunting, but we rose to the occasion to do and be what we needed to be at the time, and so for that, I just say thank you all the way around.”
