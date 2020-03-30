The city of Frisco is allowing residents to drop-off yard waste materials (brown bags) at the Environmental Services Recycling Center, 6616 Walnut St.
The self-service drop-off will be available during regular hours, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Frisco residents, only, will need to show their Frisco water bill and matching driver’s license, viewable by attendants through your vehicle window.
The self-service drop-off is designed to accept tree limbs (less than 3 feet, bundled) and brown bags full of grass clippings and leaves.
Not acceptable: Trimmings from large trees will not be accepted. Loads containing trash, dirt, mulch, compost, soil or rocks will also be turned away.
Worth noting: Once containers are full, collection will end until dumpsters are emptied. No yard waste will be allowed to be placed on the ground.
The city of Frisco secured an emergency permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to offer this temporary self-service drop-off service after its curbside collections were suspended March 20 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to protect the collection contractor’s staff and drivers.
Residents may also take bulk and yard waste to the following, disposal alternatives:
Bulk: The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) offers three transfer station options and a landfill.
Plano Parkway Transfer Station, 4030 W. Plano Parkway, Plano
Custer Road Transfer Station, 9901 Custer Road, Plano
Lookout Drive Transfer Station, 1601 East Lookout Drive, Richardson
121 Regional Disposal Facility, 3820 Sam Rayburn Highway, Melissa
Yard Waste:
Custer Road Transfer Station, 9901 Custer Road, Plano
Frisco residents may avoid anticipated long lines by using the Plano Parkway Transfer Station for bulk waste.
