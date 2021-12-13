A Frisco organization is looking to bring the holidays to local families and seniors in need.
Frisco Family Services, which helps people in the community going through crises like unemployment, medical difficulties and divorce, is gearing up to host its annual Holiday Store event in an effort to help local families in need to provide their children with holiday gifts.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, over 300 families, current clients of Frisco Family Services, will arrive at the organization’s campus to shop for gifts for their children free of charge. The families are slated to arrive at pre-designated times to find gifts from age groups ranging from newborns to teens.
On Friday, the organization’s 4,000-square-foot Boxer Family Community Multi-Purpose Room was filled with bicycles, dolls, toy furniture and more, made up of donations from the surrounding community.
“Having this program is so key just for our families and for the community, because for families that have been through so much this past year, it’s going to provide hope for them, happiness, joy,” said Nicole Bursey, executive director of Frisco Family Services. “And so parents that are already dealing with a lot of difficult things, whether it be unemployment, getting well after an illness, trying to figure out how they’ll have gifts under the tree for their kids will not be something they have to worry about, because that will all be addressed here as a result of the generosity of our community.”
The event, which has run since 2007, will include gift card bundles for older children and a set of pajamas for each family.
“This year, we were really concerned about toys because of all the supply chain issues,” Bursey said. “So we actually started in October requesting toys so that we could make sure we could save the holidays for kids.”
At the end of the day, the event will have involved the work of about 300 volunteers from around the community, she said.
Frisco Family Services is also getting ready to host its Silver Bells Holiday Social and Celebration on Dec. 21 for over 80 of its eligible senior clients.
Seniors were asked to provide three “wishes” of up to $50 each to be filled by individual and corporate sponsors, according to a press release from Frisco Family Services.
As the clients arrive at their appointed time during the event, they will receive wrapped gifts, a new comforter set, new towels, a set of pajamas and stocking stuffers.
The event has historically provided a sit-down meal as well, which will be served this year as a “grab-and-go” meal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Frisco Family Services.
