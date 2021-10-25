Discussions around a forthcoming Frisco park revealed the possibility of a tower that would allow cyclists to gain momentum on proposed gravity trails.
Officials met Oct. 19 during a City Council work session to discuss the future of two new Frisco parks, Frisco on the Green and Northwest Community Park, both located near the PGA of America headquarters.
Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Coates said refined plans for both parks came after seeking community input, a process that included receiving over 1,400 community surveys and conducting virtual community engagement meetings.
Discussions revealed three top things community members are looking for, Coates said, including a “world-class” trail system, safe pedestrian and bike connections as well as protecting and enhancing nature.
While neither park has entered into the design phase yet, Coates did present refined plans for each park that reflected community input.
Presented plans for Frisco on the Green, which city documents say could cost a little over $3 million, include an observation tower and a boardwalk trail. Coates said the park presented an opportunity to partner with Frisco ISD for nature education classes.
“We found out through this process that a lot of the kids in Frisco go outside of Frisco to experience nature, so we want them to stay here, because it is here for them to enjoy,” Coates said.
Presented plans for the larger Northwest Community Park, expected to cost around $24 million, include various playgrounds, food trucks and native gardens. Plans also include multiple skill levels of bike tracks. The park’s proposed bike elements would cost an estimated $10.75 million. The park would include 9.5 miles of trails and six miles of single track trails.
“Some of the trails we have out there, the bike trails, will stay, some of them will be revamped and refined, but the neat thing about this park is that it also will become a facility where you as a beginner or a child as a beginner can go out there and learn to bike and then progressively can continue to move throughout the park and throughout the system as you get better and better at it,” Coates said.
Plans include gravity trails and a tower that would allow bikers to climb to a certain level and gain enough speed to use the gravity trails. The tower would likely be about 30 or 40 feet tall, Coates said. According to the work session discussion, costs for the tower could be around $1.2 million.
“It’s a concept that we actually came up with not to be just an iconic piece or not just to be a cool concept,” Coates said. “It’s because of the height that’s needed to be able to effectively use those trails for those advanced riders to have this complete biking system within this park.”
Discussions also included the use of a pedestrian bridge.
Councilwoman Shona Huffman said she wanted to make sure plans included park maintenance.
“Where I feel like we are totally missing some real needs are in the maintaining of the assets that we have,” she said, “and so we go and build a really cool park, but then we don’t take care of the ones that we already have, and we’re letting the brush get overgrown, we’re letting all kinds of things happen. So I want to make sure that if we’re going to spend $25 million on a park that we’re going to take care of that park at the level that it deserves.”
Coates said park maintenance is a top priority and said the city is continuously evaluating parks and to decide on how to allocate reinvestment funding.
“What we’re starting to see, of course, as Frisco ages and will continue to see, is that the reinvestment will increase and of course the building at some point will decrease, but it is something that we look at every year,” Coates said.
Coates said next steps include getting drawings that put park designs in a real-world scenario.
