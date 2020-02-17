Frisco firefighters will conduct a prescribed burn at Freedom Meadow, located at the northeast corner of Warren Sports Complex, 7599 Eldorado Parkway, during a two-week window beginning today.
The prescribed burn, also known as a controlled burn, will last less than four hours once it starts. Prescribed burning will not happen on weekends. The Frisco Fire Department’s Wildland Firefighting Team, as well as multiple engines, will be onsite monitoring the prescribed burn of the six-acre site. The two-week window will end Feb. 28.
“The exact day and time of the prescribed burn is not known at this time. We need the two-week window to ensure we’re burning during weather conditions that safely support the prescribed burn operation,” said Battalion Chief Jake Leeper, Frisco Fire Department. “The prescribed burn also provides a great training opportunity for our firefighters.”
The Natural Resources division of Frisco Parks and Recreation requested the prescribed burn to help restore this patch of Blackland Prairie ecosystem.
“Blackland Prairie grasses and wildflowers, such as bluebonnets, will come back healthier and we’ll see even more wildflowers,” said Shannon Coates, Director of Parks & Recreation. “This burn should minimize maintenance costs by reducing weeds and our need to use herbicides and pesticides to control invasive plants.”
Other prescribed burn benefits include restoring soil nutrients and increase shelter, space and food for local wildlife.
The prescribed burn also promotes safety by reducing high grasses, which could fuel an uncontrolled fire.
Smoke should be light during the burn operation. Once the burn is over, native plants may regenerate as quickly as a week, depending on rainfall.
Prescribed burns must be approved by the Frisco Fire Marshal. Section 307.2.1 of the adopted fire code allows for the use of prescribed burning to eliminate underbrush and combustible fuel loads. Burning leaves, trees and other vegetation is not allowed for single family residences and businesses. Outdoor grills, fireplaces and some outdoor pits are allowed at single family homes as long as used in accordance with Fire Code.
Follow @FriscoFFD @PlayFrisco or @CityofFriscoTX on Twitter to learn more about the specific burn day and time once determined by the fire department’s Wildland Firefighting Team. Updates will also be posted on Facebook at @FriscoFire @PlayFrisco or @CityofFriscoTX .
