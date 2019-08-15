Frisco is taking a big step in bringing in one of the largest projects in the city’s history.
Tuesday the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of a rezoning request for the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) of America headquarters and golf course on land located south of U.S. 380 and east of Teel Parkway.
The request was to rezone 16.3 acres from agricultural to retail and 641 acres from agricultural and single family to Office-2 for a resort hotel with a conference center, retail and professional office uses. A golf course is allowed under the existing and the proposed zoning.
Preliminary plans call for a headquarters office at the southeast intersection of Rockhill Parkway and the future PGA Way, according to city documents. A retail village would be east of the headquarters, and a resort hotel and conference center would be located at the southwest intersection of Rockhill and Legacy Drive.
“I’m excited,” said Commissioner Brittany Colberg. “I feel like we’re a part of trajectory changing history here.”
The property is owned by the city of Frisco, Frisco’s Economic Development Corporation and Omni Stillwater Woods Golf Resort, LLC.
The Frisco City Council approved three measures in December of 2018 to relocate PGA’s headquarters from Palm Beach County, Florida, to Frisco.
The project is expected to have a $2.5 billion economic impact for the city over the next 20 years based on golf course activities and tournaments, as well as the conference center impact.
It will be part of the 2,500-acre Fields development, which is being co-developed by Hunt Realty and Karahan Companies.
The project is expected to include a 100,000-square-foot PGA headquarters and educational facility, which officials said will bring in 100 jobs initially and 250 jobs over time. It will have two 18-hole golf courses – one championship and one recreational, a 9-hole course, practice areas and a clubhouse.
The development will also include a 500-room Omni resort hotel, 127,000-square-foot conference center, Class A office and a retail village that officials said will be technologically advanced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.