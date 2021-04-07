Two 19-year-old Frisco siblings were traveling over 90 mph on March 27 before striking a car that resulted in the deaths of two Frisco residents, police said.
Frisco police on Wednesday announced that they had arrested Jade Sade Walker and Jaden Jmei Walker on two counts of manslaughter. The two were found to have been involved in a three-vehicle crash that resulted in the deaths of Jacquelyn Buhler, 76, and Clarence Buhler, 79, at the intersection of FM 423 and Del Webb Boulevard.
Affidavits provided by the Frisco Police Department stated that Jacquelyn Buhler was attempting to turn left to west on Del Webb from northbound FM 423 on a blinking yellow left turn arrow. Her car was struck on the right passenger side by an Infiniti Q50, driven by Jade Sade Walker, and in the front bumper area by a Dodge Charger GT driven by Jaden Jmei Walker. Both cars driven by the Walkers had been traveling southbound on FM 423.
According to the affidavits, Jade Sade Walker’s vehicle had been traveling at 90 mph five seconds before impact, 91 mph two and a half seconds before impact and at 83 mph at impact. Jaden Jmei Walker’s vehicle had been running at 111 mph five seconds before impact and 114 mph at impact. The speed limit on that portion of FM 423 is 55 mph.
Manslaughter is a second-degree felony that carries a term of confinement for two to 20 years and a fine of up to $10,000.
The March 27 crash was not the first one that the Frisco intersection had experienced. Frisco Police had also investigated a Feb. 23, 2020 crash that had resulted in the deaths of Frisco residents Divya Avula, 34, Raja Gavini, 41 and Premnath Ramanatham, 42.
The 2020 incident revealed that a juvenile driver had been traveling at speeds over 80 mph.
“The deaths of Jacquelyn Buhler, Clarence Buhler, Divya Avula, Raja Gavini and Premnath Ramanatham were the result of criminal driving behavior involving speeds of over 80, 90 and 100 miles per hour by the suspects”, Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said in a Wednesday statement. “These cases highlight the dangers that racing and excessive speeds pose to our community. As a department, we will continue to commit resources to ensuring the safety of motorists and to help prevent another family from having to mourn a loss of a loved one. I want to encourage motorists and residents if they observe this type of driving behavior to call us so that we can respond and take enforcement action if possible.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
