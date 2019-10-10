Three finalists were named recently in the search for a new Frisco police chief with the assistance of talent management firm Consultant LeaderSelect.
Former chief of 23 years John Bruce retired in June and now serves as chief of police in Richland, Washington. Since then, Interim Chief Greg Ward has served and will return to his previous role as assistant chief once a permanent chief comes on board. City officials expect to name a new chief by the end of this month.
The three finalists are Dallas PD’s Major and Acting Deputy Chief Stephen Max Geron and Executive Assistant Police Chief David Pughes and Frisco PD’s own Deputy Chief David Shilson. The finalists were chosen from a pool of 71 candidates, according to the city.
Geron is a 27-year veteran of the DPD and oversees the Criminal Investigations Bureau. Geron holds a master’s degree from the Naval Postgraduate School and a bachelor’s degree from Midwestern State University. He’s a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Caruth Police Institute’s Executive Leadership Series.
Pughes, who’s been with DPD for 29 years, was previously a deputy sheriff in Jefferson County, Colorado. He holds a master’s degree in human relations and business from Amberton University and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and criminal psychology from Metropolitan State University of Denver.
Shilson is a 17-year FPD veteran and was formerly a police officer for the College Station Police Department. He holds a master of public administration from the University of Texas-Arlington and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Texas A&M. Shilson is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Law Enforcement Management of Texas and Senior Management Institute for Police.
The city will hold a meet-and-greet reception with all three finalists from 8-8:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in the training room of the Frisco Police Department, 7200 Stonebrook Parkway.
