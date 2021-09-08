The Frisco Police Department has scheduled a “Women in Law Enforcement Event” for Sept. 18 to give women of all ages a chance to talk with female members of the department about their jobs.
Frisco Police Sgt. Keith Putman said the event will feature women who serve in a variety of roles including police officers, investigators, communications officers and administrative assistants.
As Putman puts it, the event’s purpose has become threefold since its first iteration. First, it allows the department to find female applicants who might be immediately interested in a job with the department. It also allows local women already employed in law enforcement to come together and network with women from other agencies.
“The most important reason, in my opinion, is to make ourselves available to girls and young women who might be interested in a law enforcement career but feel they can’t make it in this industry because it is so male dominated,” Putman said. “We want to show young females real life examples of women who have succeeded in the law enforcement industry, to help them realize they can do it also. Even if they never work for the Frisco Police Department, if we can plant a seed to remind them their dreams are possible, it makes the event worth it.”
Putman said the event, which is open to all ages, has previously seen students ranging from elementary age to high school and early college visit. The event allows attendees to speak with someone who is actually doing the job and get a realistic impression, he said.
“With TV, movies, there’s so much misinformation out there about being what either a police officer or attorney or investigator or anything in law enforcement these days is,” he said. “I think it’s good that they can actually go to someone and get a real-life example or opinion of what it’s like.” The Frisco Police Department currently employs 210 sworn officers, 16 of whom are female, Putman said. In addition, 59 of the department’s 93 civilian employees are women.
Putman said while there is a good mix among civilian employees, the department would like to grow its sworn female officer population. He added that officers work with a diverse array of people when they go on calls.
“I think if you can have more officers out there that kind of match the people you’re talking with, it’s helpful,” he said. “It kind of makes people feel more comfortable sometimes.”
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at 7200 Stonebrook Parkway.
