Accident investigators have identified the man killed in a Friday morning crash as 23-year-old Terry Lee Stewart, Jr., of Frisco.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Stonebrook Parkway and Legacy Drive shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday. It is believed that Stewart was traveling westbound on Stonebrook Parkway when he ran the red light and crashed into another vehicle, police said.
Two other people were treated for minor injuries and are expected to fully recover.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.