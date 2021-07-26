POLICE
Accident investigators have identified the man killed in a Friday morning crash as 23-year-old Terry Lee Stewart, Jr., of Frisco.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Stonebrook Parkway and Legacy Drive shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday. It is believed that Stewart was traveling westbound on Stonebrook Parkway when he ran the red light and crashed into another vehicle, police said.

Two other people were treated for minor injuries and are expected to fully recover.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.

