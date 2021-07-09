The Frisco Police Department responded to and investigated the circumstances that led to a 6-year-old child being found unresponsive in an HOA pool, according to a press release. The child later died after being hospitalized overnight.
Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday officers with Frisco PD responded to the 5100 block of Beacon Hill Drive in reference to a drowning. Prior to arrival, lifeguards at the scene had pulled the child from the water and begun life-saving efforts.
The child was transported by Frisco Fire/EMS to an area hospital, and then later transferred to Children’s Hospital in Dallas. The child remained hospitalized overnight but died at approximately 9 a.m. Friday.
Out of respect for the family’s privacy, the Frisco Police Department will not be releasing the identities of the child or parents, the department stated. Based on the initial investigation, there is no foul play suspected, and no criminal charges are being filed at this time, the release stated.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
