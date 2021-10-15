Frisco Police are investigating a crash that left a bicyclist in critical condition. The crash occurred just after 4:20 p.m. on Friday in the intersection of Independence Parkway and Sumac Lane, just north of Independence High School.
This is still an active and on-going investigation, Frisco Police stated.
Based on the initial investigation, it appears that the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Independence Parkway, crossing the intersection of Sumac Lane, when a Ford truck collided with the bicyclist when they entered the intersection. The bicyclist was identified as a 14-year old male and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
No other involved party was transported for treatment.
