Frisco PD badge

Frisco police are investigating the reported assault of a 54-year-old woman who says she was attacked by an unknown male while jogging in the Trails Neighborhood. 

At around 6:25 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1500 block of Kingfisher Lane in reference to an assault. Officers met with the female victim, who told them that at around 6:20 a.m., she was jogging in the area of The Trails Parkway and Crockett Drive when she attempted to pass a male dressed in all black walking on the sidewalk. She told officers that as she passed him, he grabbed her and threw her to the ground, but she was able to fend him off and get to a nearby residence to seek help.

Responding officers checked the area but were unable to locate the male. 

The Frisco Police Department urges the public to always remain vigilant, especially while exercising outdoors.

Anyone with information regarding this offense, especially any video footage of the possible suspect, is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices. 

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

