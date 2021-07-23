Frisco Police are investigating a mid-morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured.
The crash occurred just after 9:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Stonebrook Parkway and Legacy Drive.
Based on the initial investigation, it appears that the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Stonebrook Parkway when the rider ran the red light, crashing into another vehicle, Frisco Police said in a release. The rider was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is not being identified at this time pending notification of next of kin.
The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were treated for minor injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
