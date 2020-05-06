Frisco police are investigating after a motorcycle crash left one person dead.
The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Rolater Road and Handover Drive.
The initial investigation shows the rider of the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Rolater approaching Handover, according to Frisco police. The rider struck a curb, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle and crash. The rider was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
The single rider was identified as 58-year-old Joe Balderramos of Frisco. No one else was injured or involved in the crash.
The crash remains under active investigation by Frisco Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit. Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
