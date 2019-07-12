Frisco Police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred at approximately 12:54 p.m. Friday.
According to police, a black two-door Scion was southbound in the 8400 block of Dallas Parkway when the vehicle struck the rear of a cement truck. The unidentified passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 21-year-old driver, identified as Deivy Duque Galindez of Little Elm, was transported by the Frisco Fire Department to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
