police lights

Frisco police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of southbound Dallas Parkway and eastbound Warren Parkway.

More information is coming.

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments