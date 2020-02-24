Frisco Police vehcile
Frisco Police are investigating after a motor vehicle crash left three people dead and one hospitalized. 

The crash occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of FM 423 and Del Webb Boulevard. 

The initial investigation shows that a black Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on FM 423 and struck a black Acura that was attempting to make a turn from southbound FM 423 to eastbound Del Webb, according to a press release from the Frisco Police Department.

According to witnesses on scene, northbound FM 423 traffic had a green signal light, and southbound left-turn traffic had a flashing yellow arrow at the time of the crash. The driver and two passengers of the Acura were pronounced dead at the scene. The juvenile driver of the Ford was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

The occupants of the Acura have been identified as 34-year-old female Divya Avula and her husband, 41-year-old male Raja Gavini, both of Frisco. The third occupant was identified as 42-year-old male Premnath Ramanatham, also of Frisco. Avula was the driver of the vehicle, the release stated.

The identity of the juvenile driver of the Ford is not being released, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices. 

 

