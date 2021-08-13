The Frisco Police Department announced Friday that it has terminated and arrested a former police officer this week after allegations surfaced that he was having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old Frisco ISD student.
John Hoover, 35, has been arrested for sexual performance of a child, the department stated Friday.
Frisco police said separate internal and criminal investigations into his alleged actions and gross misconduct led to his termination and ultimate criminal arrest. The department said it was made aware of the allegations on the night of Aug. 8 and immediately began an investigation.
On Wednesday, Hoover was terminated from his position with the department. A criminal investigation, running concurrently with the internal investigation, was also conducted. On Friday, Hoover was arrested by Frisco Police Department detectives and later booked into the Denton County Jail for the offense of sexual performance of a child, which is a second-degree felony. Under this statute, it is an offense if a person induces a person younger than 18 years of age to engage in sexual conduct. His bond was set at $100,000. Hoover had been employed with the Frisco Police Department since September 2011 and was most recently assigned to the School Resource Officer Unit.
At this time, there is no information to suggest that any student at Hoover’s assigned school was involved, police said.
“The actions of this individual are not reflective of the great men and women we have serving here at the Frisco Police Department,” said Chief of Police David Shilson. “Through his criminal behavior, this former officer has violated the code of ethics that he swore to uphold. Our best path forward is to demonstrate as a professional law enforcement agency, that we are not hesitant to hold this individual accountable for his actions. This process started immediately with a criminal investigation upon first learning of the allegations brought forward against this former officer and ultimately resulted in an arrest. We will continue to work with our partners at the District Attorney’s Office to present a criminal case for prosecution.”
Anyone with additional information that might be related is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
