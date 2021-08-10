Frisco car incident

Frisco Police released a statement Tuesday addressing an altercation from late July that has caught widespread attention. 

 Video still courtesy of Jenny Williams/Facebook

A video of a parking lot altercation has received widespread attention, and the Frisco Police Department is looking to clarify the facts.

An incident caught on video shows a woman appearing to intentionally back into a man’s car before leaving the scene took place in late July, the Frisco Police Department said.

“We understand that seeing this is upsetting and is of great concern to the community,” the Frisco Police Department said in a statement. “As such, clearing up misinformation is a part of our department’s commitment to transparency.”

The department said the incident occurred in late July, and officers responded to the initial complaint.

“A criminal offense report was completed and then forwarded to our investigation division,” the department stated.

Police said upon completing a full investigation and both parties were presented with the findings they ultimately agreed to exchange insurance information without criminal charges being filed.

“A brief online clip will never provide a complete picture of an incident, as there is always more that occurs before and after the recording,” the department stated. “The Frisco Police Department will always fully investigate any criminal complaint brought to us, while recognizing that there are instances where an issue may be resolved without criminal prosecution.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments