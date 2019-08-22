K-9 Boris

A public ceremony honoring the life and service of K-9 Boris will be held at 9 a.m. on Aug. 26. The service will be held at Ruff Range Dog Park, located at 5335 4th Army Memorial Drive in Frisco.

On Aug. 7, 2019, Frisco Police Department K-9 Officer Boris passed away due to a medical-related issue. He was a 4.5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Police said K-9 Boris was an integral part of the K-9 unit, the Frisco Police Department and the community.

At the time of his death, he was at a specialized police-dog training facility where he continued training and remained active while awaiting a new handler to be assigned. 

K-9 Boris had been with the department for just over two years, having joined the Frisco Police Department in May of 2017. During his watch, K-9 Boris assisted in making 79 drug-related arrests, was used in over 100 narcotics sniffs per year, was deployed seven times for tracking suspects, and was successful in six no-bite suspect apprehensions. 

