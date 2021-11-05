A Frisco-based real estate broker will get 60 days of jail time for her actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Court records show that U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper of D.C. sentenced Jenna Ryan to 60 days of incarceration, a $10 special assessment, $500 in restitution and a fine of $1,000.
A sentencing memorandum filed Oct. 28 by federal prosecutors asked the court to give Ryan a 60-day sentence and $500 in restitution, stating that Ryan “enthusiastically participated” in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sharing it with social media followers and that she “publicly cheerleaded” a violent attack that derailed efforts to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.
“The defendant understood the impact that her statements would have on others,” The memorandum states. “She sought to persuade others to ‘fight’ with the goal of disrupting a presidential election. Thus, the defendant’s intrusion into the Capitol has greater significance than someone who simply entered and then left.”
A responding memorandum filed Monday from Ryan’s attorney stated that she did not witness violence before going to the Capitol building and didn’t take part in violence. In the memorandum, Ryan requested a probation sentence.
“I was in the Capitol for roughly 2 minutes and 8 seconds and took only a few steps inside the door,” Ryan stated in an attached letter to Cooper. “It is my understanding that is one of the lowest levels of crime from that day. Still, it was wrong and I take responsibility for this action.”
Hours later, Ryan took to Twitter to address her sentencing.
“I'm just gonna make a blanket statement to all the people that are calling me and texting me. You win!!! I'm going to prison,” she said. “So you don't need to contact me anymore. Pop champagne and then rejoice. But just leave me alone. Thank you.”
Ryan made national headlines after it became known that she had boarded a private plane chartered by a Facebook friend to go to Washington D.C. to attend a “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6.
Social media posts from her accounts featured videos and photos of her experience from that day, including a photo of her posing next to a broken Capitol building window.
“We just stormed the Capitol,” she tweeted. “It was one of the best days of my life.”
While streaming on Facebook, she said she was “going to war” and later entered the Capitol through the East Rotunda door, moving past broken windows while alarms audibly sounded, the memorandum states. The document states she also detected tear gas upon entry.
Later, after leaving the inside of the building, prosecutors note that Ryan joined chants of “Hang Mike Pence.”
Ryan surrendered to agents at the federal courthouse in Plano on Jan. 15.
In August, she entered into a plea agreement, pleading guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building, a class B misdemeanor. She faced a maximum sentence of six months of imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.
