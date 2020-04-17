The city of Frisco’s Recovery Planning Team is working on a phased-approach strategy to restart the community’s economic engine, while maintaining safety, once stay-at-home orders are lifted. Frisco’s Recovery Planning Team initially met, virtually, April 3.
Since then, the collaboration group has been working to streamline city processes, which align with Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan announced today to reopen Texas.
“We’ve been anticipating what the new way of doing business would look like in a COVID-19 era,” said Mayor Jeff Cheney. “Our pre-planning will help us carry out the state’s orders while balancing our need to keep our residents, employees, business operators and visitors safe.”
“Our team’s thoughtful planning to make the ‘reopening’ experience as easy as possible will help us support Gov. Abbott’s new executive order, which includes ‘Retail to Go.’ We’re encouraged more people will be able to get back to work, even if the way they do their jobs is a bit different. Our council and city staff are committed to supporting economic renewal while keeping the public’s health, safety and welfare our top priorities,” Cheney said.
Aside from Cheney, Brian Livingston, Frisco councilman, is also part of the planning team.
City staff helping with the recovery plan represent several departments including Development Services (building inspections, health and food safety, code enforcement), Emergency Management, Police, IT, VisitFrisco, Communications, Frisco Economic Development Corporation and the City Manager’s Office. The Frisco Chamber of Commerce and the Frisco Independent School District are also represented.
Team members are reaching out to various business sectors to gather information directly from owners and operators.
Ron Patterson, team leader, Frisco Recovery Planning Team said, “The plan, with guidance from the appropriate state and federal authorities, will be to move quickly to assist our business community to get back to work.”
“Our community’s safety is paramount,” Cheney said. “But we also want to make sure our businesses can return and begin thriving sooner than later. Once our federal, state and county leaders lift orders to ‘stay home’ we want to make sure we’re here to bridge the gap for our business community as safely as possible.”
