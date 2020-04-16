Coronavirus
Courtesy of DSHS

Collin County reports three new Frisco cases of COVID-19; Denton County reports two new cases for a new, daily case count of five. Each county reported a new recovery, for a total of two. This brings Frisco’s total confirmed cases to 111, including 66 recoveries.  

This Frisco table provides more detailed information.  

The health authorities from both Collin and Denton counties, as well as Texas Health & Human Services, provide digital dashboards with greater detail.  For resources and information about the situation in Frisco, go to FriscoTexas.gov/coronavirus.

Protect yourself and others by doing the following, simple things as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)

  • Wash your hands often, at least 20 seconds, with soap and water.  Use sanitizer containing 60% alcohol in a pinch.
  • Avoid touching your face, specifically eyes, nose, mouth.
  • Stay home as much as possible.
  • ‘Social Distance’ at least 6 feet.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow.
  • Cloth face coverings are recommended when out in public; do not use a face mask meant for a healthcare worker.

The CDC recommends you contact your primary care physician (PCP) if you are sick.  Find more information at CDC.gov/coronavirus.

