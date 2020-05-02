Collin County confirmed one new Frisco case of COVID-19 on Saturday and no additional recoveries. Denton County confirms no new Frisco cases and no new recoveries. This brings Frisco’s total number of confirmed cases to 136, which includes 106 recoveries between the two counties.
This Frisco table provides more information.
The City of Frisco’s Public Health Awareness dashboard provides a graphical representation of data contained in the table. This digital tool also now serves as a gateway to dashboards provided by Collin and Denton Counties, which are our health authorities. County dashboards provide greater data about zip codes, hospitalization, travel, age and gender. This tool also allows you to quickly access state dashboards, including one from Texas Health & Human Services. Please note, the dashboards may differ as not all data is city specific. For resources and information about the situation in Frisco, go to FriscoTexas.gov/coronavirus.
Protect yourself and others by doing the following, simple things as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC):
- Wash your hands often, at least 20 seconds, with soap and water. Use sanitizer containing 60% alcohol in a pinch.
- Avoid touching your face, specifically eyes, nose, mouth.
- Stay home as much as possible.
- ‘Social Distance’ at least 6 feet.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow.
- Cloth face coverings are recommended when out in public; do not use a face mask meant for a healthcare worker.
The CDC recommends you contact your primary care physician (PCP) if you are sick. Find more information at CDC.gov/coronavirus.
Stop the Spread of Rumors: Both FEMA and the CDC have webpages addressing rumors.
