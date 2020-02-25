Frisco is putting DIY into its process for some home construction permits. The city’s new online self-service permitting system allows homeowners and residential contractors to get permits for simple projects in about 10 minutes.
"Simple" permits include residential mechanical, electrical, plumbing, plus heating and cooling systems. Others involve replacement of roofs, water heaters, doors, windows and skylights.
“We’re building a better process that saves time for residents, home contractors and city staff,” said Building Official Phillip Climer, Development Services. “Before, applicants had to come to City Hall to turn in a paper application and pay in person for their permit. Now, our online system is available every day, 24 hours a day.”
Permit applicants will need to create an online account. Next, they complete the application and pay permit fees by credit card. Finally, applicants can download and print their own permits (or receive by email, if preferred). Inspection requests are still being handled in eTRAKIT.
Development Services and IT began collaborating on the new process about 18 months ago. The online system went live Feb. 18. Since then, city staff has been introducing the self-service option to walk-in customers. To date, 90 applicants have used the new system (or paid for and printed their own permits).
The self-service system for simple permits is the first phase in a greater effort to implement electronic plan review (EPR). Future phases will include commercial construction and land development. Climer says electronic plan review will tremendously improve coordination between city departments.
“Multiple departments will be able to work on a plan at the same time, online, instead of physically passing the plan to the next department for review. In other words, a developer won’t need to bring a separate set of plans for each department involved in the review process. EPR will save time and greatly improve efficiency.”
Electronic plan review for building permits is expected to debut this summer.
Residents and contractors interested in getting more information about the self-service system – or need to get a simple permit should go to friscotexas.gov/plans-permits
