Frisco's first African American church celebrates 105th anniversary

Jimmy Jones can step out of his house on Ash Street in Frisco and walk about 60 steps to the west to reach the church building that has meant so much to him during his 77 years.
Located at the corner of Ash and First Street, Hamilton Chapel Baptist Church is a place of worship and fellowship for Jones today, and it's been that way since he was a young child when he attended the church with his mother, six brothers and three sisters.
The building was constructed in 1920 and was Frisco's first African American church. Jones' great uncle, Jack Hamilton moved the congregation there after preaching out of his home when he first moved to Frisco in 1914. It remained an African American church for decades, and members celebrated its 105th anniversary in June.
The same building also brings back memories for Jones from when he was a student. During the week the building served as Hamilton Elementary, a school for African American students in Frisco before segregation ended in 1964. Previously the school was located down the street at First Park.
“I was born and raised across the street,” Jones said from his current home. “The school was on the corner. I walked to school, and I walked to church.”
But not all African American students in Frisco could walk to school back then.
“We had a bus go around and pick up all the kids,” Jones said.
In the late 1960s the building was renovated to serve primarily as a church. Pastor Arthur Maxwell led that effort.
Maxwell spent 33 years as the church's pastor. During that time the church saw steady growth. Today, though, the membership has dwindled.
“It's really decreased,” Jones said. “It's not what it used to be. I doubt we have 30 people there now, ever since Rev. Maxwell left. But we used to have a lot of people.”
The church is now under the leadership of Rev. Henry Thomas, who has been the pastor there for 10 years.
While he understands Hamilton Chapel Baptist Church was never meant to be a large mega church, he said it's a concern the low numbers will jeopardize its future.
“It bothers me constantly,” Thomas said. “Especially with the young people. Without the young people the church will die, even with the growth around it. We put in a volleyball court to show the city and the county that we're keeping it going.”
Thomas said the church owns four lots around the church that are valued around $250,000 each.
“We would like to build and expand on it,” Thomas said. “But it's hard to do that with 30 people, and most of them are retired.”
Thomas said he's hoping to attract younger residents who are moving into the new developments in that part of Frisco, adding that it's no longer a church just for African Americans and is more integrated now.
Meanwhile, Thomas appreciates the church's history. He said during an improvement project it became clear what type of work Maxwell did when he renovated it in the 1970s.
“He added the bricks,” Thomas said. “We could see the wood and the lumber that people gave to him. They didn't match, so you can tell it wasn't bought. They were given to him. The insulation was thrown in there. It wasn't wired well. You can tell it was a one-man job, but he did it to make the church better.”
Thomas hopes these types of memories will never go away. The Frisco Heritage Association placed a historical plaque at the original site of The Hamilton School at First Park across the street.
Thomas said he hopes the site will also receive a historical designation.
“This is a significant piece of history,” Thomas said. “With all of the schools there are in Frisco now, that church served as a starting point for African American kids in the city of Frisco. We need to remember it. It's still standing. It's been renovated, but it's still standing.”
