The number crimes reported in Frisco last year was down from 2018, according to data provided by the Frisco Police Department.
According to Frisco PD data, which won’t be official until state and federal agencies review it later this year, the total number of reported offenses in Frisco decreased from 3,531 cases in 2018 to 3,303 cases in 2019.
Property crimes dropped from 2,557 cases to 2,344, according to the report. Theft cases went down from 2,196 to 1,992, and vehicle theft decreased from 140 to 106. The number of burglary cases in 2019 was in line with those in 2018.
“In addition to continuing to maintain strong community relationships, Frisco Police Department instituted a re-alignment of the city’s police beats,” Sgt. Evan Mattei said.[1] “These are geographic areas of the city that are assigned a primary patrol officer during a given 12-hour patrol shift. During 2018, staff examined many factors including both officer initiated and non-officer initiated call volume, call types, and response times. After a thorough study, Frisco PD re-aligned beats to more evenly distribute call volume across the patrol shift, which in turn allows officers to provide the best service to the public possible.”
Overall, violent crime totals slightly dropped from 166 cases to 158 between 2018 and 2019.
Among those offenses, aggravated assault cases went down from 98 to 84.
There was a slight increase in the number of reported robberies (21 to 30). Total assault went up slightly (878 to 885) with an increase in simple assault cases (780 to 801).
There were 43 rapes in 2019, down slightly from 49 in 2018.
There was one homicide in 2019.
Mattei said working with the community has been effective in keeping the city safe.
“We will continue to engage the community through various platforms,” Mattei said. “One of the reasons Frisco is consistently rated as one of the safest cities is because of the commitment of our citizens to keep it that way. Our citizens stay engaged, keeping us aware of problems that arise and regularly work with us to solve those problems.”
Mattei noted several initiatives the city uses to help keep crime at a minimum, including Frisco Community Awareness Night, or “Frisco CAN.”
“This program allows neighbors to get to know each other better so they can look out for one another, and it also allows our officers to interact with the community in order to get to know them and listen to their concerns,” he said. “We also use social media to engage the community, especially in the form of the #9PMRoutine, a nightly reminder to secure your home and vehicles before going to bed. In addition, our executive leadership is also examining staffing levels to ensure we maintain a police department consistent with the growth of the city.”
Mattei encourages residents to stay vigilant and do their part to keep the city safe.
“While Frisco is a safe City, we are not immune from crime,” Mattei said. “Our department encourages residents of Frisco to remain engaged with your community and to do the simple things: do not leave valuables in your vehicle, make sure that you consistently lock your doors, and most importantly, if you see something suspicious, please report it. We are proud to serve such an amazing City and a citizenry that remains as engaged as they do.”
Chris Roark contributed to this story.
